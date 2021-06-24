Central PA public transit agencies will continue requiring riders to wear masks through Sept. 13

While the CDC has lifted the masking order for those who are fully vaccinated, it still requires masks for those traveling on planes, buses and other public transit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Public transportation riders across Central Pennsylvania will have to continue wearing facemasks aboard buses until Sept. 13, according to an announcement made Friday by Capital Area Transit, rabbittransit, the Red Rose Transit Authority, BARTA, and Lebanon Transit.

The policy is in compliance with Federal Transit Administration mandates, the agencies said.

Agencies that receive FTA funding are obligated to comply with the mandate, according to the agencies.

The fact that Governor Tom Wolf is lifting Pennsylvania's masking order on June 28 does not change the requirements, according to South Central Transit Authority executive director Dave Kilmer.

“It is very important that the riding public understands that the June 28 announcement by the Governor does not change the facemask requirement for transit riders," he said, pointing out the Wolf's order allows businesses and organizations to continue requiring facemasks if they deem it necessary.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted the masking order for those who are fully vaccinated, it still requires those traveling on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation or at indoor transportation hubs to wear a mask, the SCTA said.

For more information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html#vaccinated

FTA amended its Master Agreement with local transit authorities to incorporate the requirements of the CDC mask order. FTA’s Master Agreement contains the standard terms and conditions that apply to every grantee. The amendment includes enforcement actions FTA may take for non-compliance.

“It is critical that we follow this mandate, as this is a direct requirement of funding for local public transportation," said rabbittransit and CAT executive director Richard Farr. "Without the FTA’s support, local service across countless communities wouldn’t exist."

The regional transit agencies are asking riders to respect the mandate in order to minimize transit delays that stem from mask conversations. The transit authorities have equipped drivers with extra masks that are available to the public for free.