Pa. Department of Health says state mask mandate will be lifted by June 28

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam today announced that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 25.

The Pa. Department of Health has announced that the state's masking order will be lifted by June 28 or earlier if 70% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated.

You can read the full press release from the Pa. Department of Health here:

“After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

“Yesterday we hit a milestone with 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine,” she said. “That’s a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June."

“The Department of Health will continue to make getting a vaccine as convenient as possible by making it widely available and supporting equitable and effective efforts to reach every Pennsylvanian who wants it.”

To date, 52.7 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7 percent of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can find vaccination locations near them using Vaccines.gov, also known as Vaccine Finder.

Individuals also can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish and receive three possible vaccination sites in their area.