City of York furloughs more than 100 employees due to COVID-19 impact

The employees, most of whom work for the city's Public Works Department, will work reduced hours until at least July 31, a city spokesperson said

YORK, Pa. — The City of York confirmed Wednesday it is furloughing more than 100 employees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, a spokesperson told FOX43.

Philip Given, director of Community and Economic Development for the City of York, said most of the affected employees -- 103 in all, as of Wednesday -- will continue to work partial hours, similar to the modified schedule the City of York has been operating on since March.

Some employees may work 16 hours per week instead of 40, as they have been since March, but they will no longer receive hazard pay and will have to file for unemployment, Given said.

The affected employees will continue to receive City of York benefits, including healthcare, according to Given.

The furlough period will last until at least July 31, Given said. It will save the city approximately $190,000 per pay period.

"However, we will be continuously analyzing the devastating financial impact of COVID-19, and that date may need (to be) evaluated," Given said.

The City of York has been operating under a modified schedule since Governor Tom Wolf first declared a state of emergency, Given said. The decision to switch to the modified schedule was made in part to reduce social contact between employees and members of the public.