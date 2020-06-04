Dauphin County furloughs over 160 employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

The furlough is set for 30 days and consists of 163 county employees.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and concerned about the worsening economic conditions, Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III furloughed 163 county employees.

The move is effective as of Monday, April 6.

It is a 30-day furlough, and consists of 95 full-time and 68 part-time positions across 24 departments.

According to a press release from the Dauphin County Commissioner's office, the move is expected to save Dauphin County approximately $140,000.

The commissioners also imposed a hiring freeze and suspended internship programs to save additional dollars.