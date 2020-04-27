Adams County furloughs 94 employees due to COVID-19

The furloughs went into effect today, according to the Adams County Board of Commissioners

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Adams County Commissioners say they have furloughed 94 county employees due to the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The furloughs went into effect Monday, the commissioners said.

"We are hopeful that the furlough will only last for several weeks – but the duration of the furlough will ultimately be dictated by state directives and county operational needs," the commissioners said in their announcement.

Initially, the commissioners said, the total number of employees who were to be furloughed was 126, but that number was cut to 94 due to the need for additional staffing in Adams County Court, which is scheduled to resume hearings on May 4.

The Court now has a backlog of 400+ cases which they will attempt to reduce with supplemental hearings at the Courthouse & Human Services Building between May 4 – June 4, the commissioners said.

With the reduction of the backlog, the Court anticipates it will be able to resume normal hearing dates thereafter.

All County departments will continue to be operational, the commissioners said. Some departments will be operational in a full capacity, and some in a limited capacity. Even those departments functioning in limited capacity will answer phone messages and email, although not all staff will be available.