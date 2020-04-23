Cumberland County will temporarily furlough 156 employees due to COVID-19 outbreak

The temporary staff reduction will save the county an estimated $335,000 per month, the Cumberland County Commissioners Office said Thursday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A total of 156 Cumberland County employees will be temporarily furloughed after a vote Thursday by county commissioners

The furloughs are effective on Sunday, the commissioners said in a press release.

"Due to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and reduced operations, county staffing will be limited to personnel necessary to support required and mandated county functions, as determined by the commissioners, president judge, elected officials, and department heads," the commissioners office wrote in a press release.

"County officials have been carefully monitoring operations for more than a month with a core staff of personnel," the commissioners office said. "County Commissioners worked with each department to gather information on how many employees were needed to sustain county government."

Employees working in the Cumberland County Prison, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coroner’s Office and the Department of Public Safety are not affected by the reduction in staff because of their 24/7 essential operations, the commissioners office said.

The commissioners said the temporary staffing changes will save the county $335,000 per month, which will help fund increased COVID-19 expenses like personal protective equipment.

“Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on our county, we made the necessary decision to temporarily furlough 156 staff members,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “Our employees are the backbone of county government; we had to make important decisions to temporarily reduce operations to only the essential functions necessary for public safety, and maintaining county government.”

Prior to the staffing reduction, the County Commissioners issued a Disaster Declaration in order to expedite activities related to emergency response due to COVID-19, and to allow for federal funding to reimburse county costs related to the virus. At that time, the county implemented the CDC’s and Department of Health’s directives to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Employees have been, and will continue to practice social distancing, work on alternate schedules, and telecommuting.

“The effects of this pandemic are unprecedented; the results of which are unknown,” Eichelberger added. “We care for our employees, their livelihood and their families; and we are committed to recalling employees as soon as possible.”

Employees are eligible to apply for unemployment compensation benefits at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Office of Unemployment Compensation, beginning Monday, April 27.