LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City furloughs 69 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city was already facing a deficit of nearly $3 million and anticipate another $4.7 million in lost revenue due to COVID-19.

To cut costs, 69 employees The furloughed employees include 38 full-time and 31 part-time and work in the Public Work Department, Community Planning and Economic Development, and the Police Department.

Some of the employees will continue to work part of their hours for essential services.

They will keep their benefits and be eligible for unemployment.

In addition, 56 employees will be moved to other city projects, and work to maintain and improve city public works infrastructure.

Those employees will be paid with capital bond funds, saving the city another $1.2 million.