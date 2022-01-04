York County man, 84, accused of sexually assaulting juvenile girl

Horace Almony is charged with felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors, plus a misdemeanor.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Police have charged an 84-year-old York County man with the sexual assault of a juvenile girl, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Horace W. Almony, of Glen Rock, is charged with two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and one count of corruption of minors, according to state police.

The victim, now 11, was 10-years-old at the time of the alleged incidents, which occurred between April 14 and May 1, 2021, state police claim.

The victim's mother contacted authorities when she discovered an Elvis-themed pocket knife in the drawer of the victim's bedroom. The victim told her mother the pocket knife was given to her by Almony, a collector of Elvis memorabilia, police say.

In an interview with police, the victim reported that the alleged sexual assaults occurred in Almony's home on the 4200 block of Fissels Church Road in Codorus Township. The victim went there to use his phone to contact her mother, who was out of town on a work trip. The landline at the victim's home did not have good reception, the victim said.

During one visit to Almony's home, the victim said, Almony told her he wanted to show her his Elvis collection. While inside the home, Almony then "hugged" the victim and put his hands up the front of her shirt, grabbing her breasts, the victim claimed.

The victim said she pushed Almony away and left the home.

In a separate incident, which also occurred after the victim used his phone, Almony put his hands down the victim's pants and cupped her genitals, the victim reported.

There were other, similar incidents of sexual assault, the victim reported. During one incident, Almony allegedly gave the victim the Elvis pocket knife as a "present," the victim told police.

Police checked the victim's parents' phone records and discovered five calls to both their phones from Almony's residence during the time the alleged incidents took place, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.