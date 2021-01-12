Adams County man charged with sexual assault of two girls

Jason Allen Boyd, 43, of New Oxford, sexually assaulted both victims over a period of seven years, State Police say.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — State Police have charged a 43-year-old Adams County man with the sexual assault of two girls over a span of seven years, beginning in 2014.

Jason Allen Boyd, of New Oxford, is charged with rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators on Monday.

Police say the alleged sexual abuse began when one of the victims was seven years old. That victim is now 14, police say.

The second victim is now 13, according to police.

Both victims reported Boyd had unwanted sexual contact with them on multiple occasions in various locations in Adams County.

Police began investigating when the victims reported the alleged sexual assaults to the Adams County Children's Advocacy Center in September.