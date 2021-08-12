Police searching for Harrisburg man accused of sexually assaulting a child

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are asking for information on the whereabouts of a Harrisburg man accused of raping a child.
Officials say Diego Torres-Gutierrez, 23, is accused of raping a child, which they say happened in Lower Paxton Township in February.
Charges filed against Torres-Gutierrez include rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with minor statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341.