Police searching for Harrisburg man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Officials are searching for Diego Torres-Gutierrez, 23, who is accused of raping a child earlier this year.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are asking for information on the whereabouts of a Harrisburg man accused of raping a child.

Officials say Diego Torres-Gutierrez, 23, is accused of raping a child, which they say happened in Lower Paxton Township in February.

Charges filed against Torres-Gutierrez include rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with minor statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors.