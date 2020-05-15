York man accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile girls

Ramon Zaragoza, 36, abused the girls over a four-year period ending in January, when they were 8 and 10 years old, York Police say

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a 36-year-old York man with numerous felonies after he was accused by two juvenile girls of sexually assaulting them several times over a four-year period from 2016 through January of this year.

Ramon Antonio Zaragoza, of the 300 block of W. Poplar St., was charged Thursday by York City Police. He allegedly sexually assaulted the girls, now aged 14 and 12, multiple times at homes in York and at a hotel in Loganville, police say.

Zaragoza is charged with two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor (sexual offenses) in connection to the alleged sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl and statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, and other offenses in connection to the 14-year-old alleged victim, according to criminal complaint affidavits filed by police.

The 12-year-old alleged victim told police Zaragoza forced her to remove her clothes and touched her breasts and genitals. He also forced her and the other alleged victim to touch each other's genitals, police say.

The 14-year-old accused Zaragoza of multiple sexual assaults, including forced intercourse. She said she and the other victim would be punished if they did not comply with his demands, according to police.