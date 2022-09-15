x
Two charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery. 

Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. 

The robbery happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the area of Spring Street at Montgomery Ally. 

According to police, the victim was confronted by Fahnestock and Diehl, who brandished a handgun and knife while robbing the victim. 

A further investigation revealed that the handgun was actually a BB gun. 

Fahnestock and Diehl were reportedly taken into custody without incident. 

