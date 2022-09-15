Two charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery

According to police, the victim was confronted by Fahnestock and Diehl, who brandished a handgun and knife while robbing the victim.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery.

Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

The robbery happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the area of Spring Street at Montgomery Ally.

According to police, the victim was confronted by Fahnestock and Diehl, who brandished a handgun and knife while robbing the victim.

A further investigation revealed that the handgun was actually a BB gun.