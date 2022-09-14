x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Retail thieves steal $9,500 worth of underwear from Capital City Mall Victoria's Secret

The thefts occurred in two separate incidents at the store on Aug. 6 and Aug. 19. Lower Allen Twp. Police are trying to identify two suspects in the latter incident.
Credit: Lower Allen Township Police
Suspects in an August 19 retail theft at Victoria's Secret in the Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a pair of suspected retail theft incidents last month at a Victoria's Secret store in the Capital City Mall.

Suspects made off with more than $9,500 worth of women's underwear in the separate incidents, which occurred 13 days apart, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Police have identified a suspect in the earlier incident, which occurred around 4:19 p.m. on August 6. 

According to police, a suspect later identified as Nikol Garzon-Velandia, 25, emptied several drawers of underwear into shopping bags and fled with $3,750 worth of merchandise. She allegedly left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cruze, which police say was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the mall parking lot.

Garzon-Velandia is charged with retail theft in the incident. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, police say.

Credit: Lower Allen Township Police
Nikol Garzon-Velandia

Police are attempting to identify two suspects in the second incident, which occurred in the same store at about 6:30 p.m. on August 19.

According to police, two female suspects worked together to steal 220 pairs of underwear valued at $5,799. 

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Police believe this suspect was the main actor in the incident, while the second suspect acted as a lookout.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman of similar height and a slimmer build, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Both suspects left the store around 6:30 p.m. and then left the mall parking lot in a white Porsche Cayenne with what appeared to be a New York tag around 6:45 p.m. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

One woman dead in York County stabbing; male victim injured

Before You Leave, Check This Out