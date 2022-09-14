Police: Retail thieves steal $9,500 worth of underwear from Capital City Mall Victoria's Secret

The thefts occurred in two separate incidents at the store on Aug. 6 and Aug. 19. Lower Allen Twp. Police are trying to identify two suspects in the latter incident.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a pair of suspected retail theft incidents last month at a Victoria's Secret store in the Capital City Mall.

Suspects made off with more than $9,500 worth of women's underwear in the separate incidents, which occurred 13 days apart, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Police have identified a suspect in the earlier incident, which occurred around 4:19 p.m. on August 6.

According to police, a suspect later identified as Nikol Garzon-Velandia, 25, emptied several drawers of underwear into shopping bags and fled with $3,750 worth of merchandise. She allegedly left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cruze, which police say was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the mall parking lot.

Garzon-Velandia is charged with retail theft in the incident. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, police say.

Police are attempting to identify two suspects in the second incident, which occurred in the same store at about 6:30 p.m. on August 19.

According to police, two female suspects worked together to steal 220 pairs of underwear valued at $5,799.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Police believe this suspect was the main actor in the incident, while the second suspect acted as a lookout.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman of similar height and a slimmer build, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Both suspects left the store around 6:30 p.m. and then left the mall parking lot in a white Porsche Cayenne with what appeared to be a New York tag around 6:45 p.m.