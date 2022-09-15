Lancaster man will stand trial for victim's fatal overdose in April

Daniel Pineda, 24, is accused of providing fentanyl to a victim who later died of a drug overdose on the 800 block of North Shippen Street on April 22.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to a victim's overdose death in the city on April 22, prosecutors said Thursday.

Daniel Pineda, 24, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, is also charged with delivery of fentanyl and criminal use of a communication facility, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The victim in the case suffered a fatal overdose on the 800 block of North Shippen Street.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Adam Flurry filed charges on July 12, after over three months of investigation.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman presented testimony from Flurry at the hearing that Facebook and text messages between Pineda and the victim showed conversations of purchasing and using heroin/fentanyl, including the night before the victim was found deceased.

A screenshot of a Facebook post remembering the victim and deleted messages between Pineda and the victim were also found on Pineda’s phone, prosecutors said.

Lancaster City Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Duke Street on April 28, at 9:31 p.m., on a vehicle in which Pineda was in the passenger seat.

Police located two white wax paper sleeves containing fentanyl under the seat where Pineda was sitting, according to testimony.

After the preliminary hearing, Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever ordered Pineda to stand trial, prosecutors said.