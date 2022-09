The Carlisle Police Dept. reported on Wednesday that it is searching for a missing juvenile, Kazmeer Jaquez.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department reported on Wednesday that it is searching for a missing juvenile, Kazmeer Jaquez.

Police say Jaquez left his home on Sept. 14 around 8 p.m. and never returned home.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, light gray shorts, and white Croc shoes.