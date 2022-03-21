Suspect in Fulton Bank robbery arrested in Lancaster County

Collin Shaab, 30, of Conestoga, was taken into custody around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 30-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with committing a bank robbery last week in West Lampter Township, police said Monday.

Collin Shaab, of Conestoga, was charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats in connection to a robbery that occurred at a Fulton Bank branch on the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

He was taken into custody at about 1:40 a.m. on March 19 by East Lampeter Township Police officers responding to a report of suspicious activity at a Wawa store on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway, police say. The officers found Shaab at the scene and arrested him on the outstanding warrant.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik, who set bail at $150,000. Shaab was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.

West Lampeter Township Police say Shaab approached the drive-thru window of the bank at about 4:47 p.m. on March 16. He allegedly handed the teller a note indicating he had a bomb and demanded money.

Police were able to identify Shaab as a suspect with help from the public after circulating surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, a Nissan Altima.