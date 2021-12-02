Maryland man indicted by federal grand jury for robbing 5 banks in Adams, Cumberland, and York counties

James Henderson Bryant III, of Westminster, was indicted Monday. Angell Preacher, also of Westminster, is also charged in one of the robberies, authorities say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Maryland man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for committing five bank robberies in Adams, Cumberland, and York counties earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday.

James Henderson Bryant III, of Westminster, was indicted yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

He is accused of robbing a total of $28,823 from branches of BB&T Bank and Citizens Bank.

The alleged robberies occurred:

July 19: BB&T Bank, Hanover, $3,026

Aug. 9: BB&T Bank, Gettysburg, $8,670

Aug. 30: BB&T Bank, Spring Grove, $8,710

Sept. 22: Citizens Bank, Dillsburg, $6,206

Oct. 5: Citizens Bank, Carlisle, $2,211

The indictment also alleges that Bryant used a dangerous weapon during the commission of two of the bank robberies, Gurganus said.

Angell Dawn Peacher, 34, also of Westminster, is also charged with aiding and abetting Bryant’s commission of the Oct. 5 bank robbery in Carlisle, according to Gurganus.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby is prosecuting the case.