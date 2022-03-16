Police investigating bank robbery in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

Police say the suspect went to the drive through window and passed a teller a note demanding money, indicating he had a bomb.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a bank robbery in West Lampeter Township.

The incident occurred at 4:47 p.m. on March 14 at a Fulton Bank branch on the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

Police say a male suspect approached the bank in a gray or black 2019-2022 Nissan Altima, went to the drive-thru window and provided a note demanding money to a clerk.

The suspect indicated he had a bomb, according to police.