Virginia man charged with attempted robbery of M&T Bank in Gettysburg

Michael Melnyk, 18, of Oakton, VA, is accused of demanding $4,000 from a teller at the bank Wednesday afternoon. He allegedly fled without receiving any money.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — An 18-year-old Virginia man has been charged with trying to rob an M&T Bank in Gettysburg Wednesday afternoon, according to Gettysburg Borough Police.

Michael James Melnyk, of Oakton, VA, was taken into custody while walking along railroad tracks off Buford Avenue shortly after the alleged attempted robbery took place, police say. His physical description matched that of the suspect provided by witnesses.

According to police, the attempted robbery occurred at about 12:59 p.m. at the M&T Bank branch on the 200 block of West High Street. The suspect, later identified as Melnyk, approached a teller and asked for $4,000. When the teller asked how he'd like the money, Melnyk allegedly replied that it was a robbery, and repeated himself with the teller questioned him.

Melnyk allegedly fled from the bank without receiving any money, according to police.

Witnesses described him as a Hispanic or white male, about five feet, seven inches tall, thin build, wearing a beanie cap, a blue zip-up jacket, a white button-down shirt, sunglasses, and a blue surgical mask.

After police took Melnyk into custody, he was returned to the bank, where witnesses identified him as the person who attempted to rob it.

Police also discovered a gray beanie cap on the ground about a block from where Melnyk was arrested, and three blocks from the bank. Witnesses identified it as the cap the suspect was wearing during the attempted robbery, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

Detectives also used a still photograph of the suspect provided by the bank to positively identify Melnyk, the complaint states.