Sunday night shooting in York City leaves one dead

YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York City on Sunday night has left one man dead.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. on June 20, York City Police responded to the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue on reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered a 33-year-old male victim who had injuries related to the shooting. The victim was taken to York Hospital and later died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.