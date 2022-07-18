Claire Miller, accused of killing sister when she was 14, will be tried as an adult after Monday ruling

On Monday, the court found that it was not in the public's interest to transfer 16-year-old Claire Miller to juvenile court.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled that 16-year-old Claire Miller, who is accused of killing her sister in February of 2021, will be tried as an adult.

At a separate hearing last month, the defense said that the murder was not premeditated and that Miller suffered from hallucinations and voices in her head prior to the murder.

The prosecution argued that Miller was obsessed with homicide and that she was afraid of harming herself or others.

The Miller family has asked for mercy from the court and hoped that their daughter would be able to get treatment for her mental health in a clinical setting.