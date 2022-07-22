Suspect arrested in Chambersburg shooting that killed dog

Dajohn Sanders has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit attempted homicide, three additional charges, according to police.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a July 12 shooting that killed a dog.

The Chambersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division announced the arrest of Dajohn Sanders on Friday.

Sanders has been charged with one count of criminal conspiracy of attempted homicide, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated cruelty to animals, and one county of conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied structure.

The shooting occurred at a home on the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. A blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past the occupied residence and fired several rounds, striking two vehicles and a house.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a dog was struck and killed by gunfire.