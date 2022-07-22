Chambersburg police searching for man allegedly connected to shooting of dog

Kaywan Johnson is wanted in connection to the July 12 shooting were shots were fired at an occupied house.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is searching for a man allegedly involved in a July 12 shooting.

Kaywan Dean Johnson is wanted in connection to a shooting that killed one dog. The shooting occurred at the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.

Johnson is facing one count of criminal attempt homicide, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one count of conspiracy of aggravated cruelty to animals causing death, one count of conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied structure, and one count of conspiracy to recklessly endangering another person.

Dajohn Sanders was arrested on July 22 for his alleged involvement in the case.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kaywan Johnson is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit at tip on Crimewatch.