x
Crime

Dauphin County man charged with attempting to kill witness

Reportedly on Aug. 24, in Dauphin County, Melvin R. Thomas "retaliated" against a witness who testified in a federal court case and brandished a firearm.
Credit: WPMT

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Steelton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on intimidation of a witness charges. 

Melvin R. Thomas, 43, was indicted on firearms charges and intimidation of a witness, according to a press release issued Wednesday, Sept. 14.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on Aug. 24, in Dauphin County, Thomas retaliated against a witness who testified in a federal court case. Thomas allegedly used a firearm to further intimidate the witness. 

According to the Department of Justice, the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life in prison, a term of supervised release following prison, and a fine. 

