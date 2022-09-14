York City Police's 2-week enforcement operation yields multiple arrests, gun and drug seizures

York Police's Violence Intervention Unit focused its attention on group members associated with the city’s gun violence, the department said.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department's Violence Intervention Unit (VIU) on Wednesday announced the results of a two-week operation that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal firearms, illicit drugs, and money.

"The VIU focused its attention on group members associated with the city’s gun violence and ultimately arrested several of them," the department said in a press announcement. "The York City Violence Intervention Unit was assisted by the York City Juvenile Engagement Unit, York City Detective Bureau, York City Spec-Ops, York County Probation, and the York County Drug Task Force.

"As the group violence intervention model suggests, if people in our community will not put down the guns and stop the gun violence, a united law enforcement effort will come after them," the department added.

According to York City Police, the two-week operation yielded: