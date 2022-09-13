Cumberland County man charged with aggravated assault against infant

The infant was transported to Penn State Medical Center suffering from a brain bleed and skull fracture. Timothy White, 52, from Enola, has been charged.

ENOLA, Pa. — An Enola man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault against an infant, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department.

Timothy White, 52, from Enola, has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children following a June 26 incident.

East Pennsboro Township Police responded to the 100 block of S. Enola Drive for a report of an unconscious infant. A subsequent investigation determined that the child had been physically injured via an assault.

The infant was transported to Penn State Medical Center suffering from a brain bleed and skull fracture.

Hospital staff reported to police that White, who was caring for the victim, had caused the injuries to the child.