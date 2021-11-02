Shippensburg man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Michael Patrick Jellison, 29, is charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor, according to Shippensburg Police, who began investigating him in July.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to Shippensburg Police.

Michael Patrick Jellison, 29, of Shippensburg, is charged with felony counts of rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, according to Shippensburg Police.

Authorities began investigating Jellison in July, when they received a tip from Cumberland County Children and Youth Services that a 13-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted by a friend of the family, who she identified as Jellison, in February.

Police charged Jellison on Monday. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams, who set bail at $20,000.

Jellison was released from Cumberland County Prison after posting bail.