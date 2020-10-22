Mechanicsburg man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after police say he raped 12-year-old girl over the summer.
Zachary Towner, 19, is charged with rape of a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.
He was arraigned on Thursday morning and taken to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.
The alleged incident happened in July of 2020, according to court documents.
The girl told investigators Towner touched her inappropriately and then dragged her into a bedroom when she told him she did not want to be touched, according to the affidavit. The victim said because Towner was bigger and stronger than she was, she felt Towner would force her to have intercourse if she resisted. At one point she told police she 'blacked out,' court documents state.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 2.