Enola man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on Facebook Marketplace

Luis Francisco Cruz allegedly assaulted the victim on October 7th.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An Enola man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he contacted on Facebook Marketplace.

East Pennsboro Township Police say Luis Francisco Cruz, 31, assaulted the victim after she met him in person near the parking lot of Planet Fitness, located in the 300 block of East Penn Drive, Enola.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on October 7th.

Cruz allegedly attacked the victim in the grassy area to the rear of the businesses in the area.

Cruz, 31, of the last known address in the 100 block of Henry Road, was taken into custody and charged with Sexual assault and Aggravated indecent assault and will face a preliminary hearing before MDJ Sanderson.

Facebook Marketplace is used to buy and sell items. Users can look through items in their area.

Because it and many sites like it are regional in nature, buyers and sellers often make arrangements to meet in person for the transactions.

For safety, experts advise meeting in a public place with other people around, like a shopping mall, coffee shop or police station.