Police: Cumberland County man offered 15-year-old boy money to perform sex acts

Bradley Scott Hock, 40, of Shippensburg, is charged with numerous offenses, including promoting prostitution with a minor, State Police say.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — State Police have charged a 40-year-old Cumberland County man with numerous offenses, including promoting prostitution of a minor and corruption of minors, related to his alleged inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether Bradley Scott Hock, of Shippensburg, had similar contact with other victims, police say.

Hock, of the 200 block of High Road, is accused of contacting the 15-year-old victim through Facebook Messenger, police say. He was identified by his Facebook profile and by images of his tattoos he sent the boy during his communication with him, according to police.

Police say Hock asked the victim if he had any sexual experience with men and requested that the boy send nude images of himself to Hock.

He also allegedly asked the boy if he wanted to receive oral sex from Hock and offered to pay the victim to let Hock perform oral sex on him, according to police.

On March 18, Hock was taken into custody by investigators at a location where he had allegedly agreed to meet the victim to engage in sex acts, police say.

Hock is charged with corruption of minors, promoting prostitution of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation of sexual assault, criminal solicitation of sexual abuse of children, and criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 bail.