Police: York County man was texting and driving in fatal crash that killed one

Arthur R. Mackley II, 54, has been charged with the death of Leanne Elliott, 32, from Camp Hill on Jan. 13, 2023.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly January crash.

Arthur R. Mackley II, 54, was charged with texting while driving - prohibition, prohibiting text-based communications, homicide by vehicle, exceeding 55 in other loc. by 8 MPH, careless driving - unintentional death and reckless driving.

Mackley is charged with the death of Leanne Elliott, 32, from Camp Hill on Jan. 13, 2023.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Elliott was traveling south on US15 in Adams County when she slowed down for a car making a right turn onto Bonners Hill Road.

Mackley allegedly failed to recognize the slowed traffic and rear-ended Elliott's car. Her car traveled off the road and came to a final rest in a ditch.

Following the initial impact, Mackley continued traveling south on US15 for approximately 300 feet before coming to a final stop on the west shoulder of the roadway.

At the scene, Mackley was interviewed. He told officers that he was attempting to fill a water bottle when he saw the car in front of him slowing down. He alleged that by the time he realized the car was slowed down, it was too late and he rear-ended Elliott's car.

Mackley told officers that he was going 66 MPH but couldn't remember much following the crash due to hitting his head on the steering wheel of his truck.

On Jan. 14, the dash camera footage from inside Mackley's truck was provided to police.

According to the affidavit, the dash camera footage showed Mackley driving 63 MPH in an area where the posted speed limit was 55 MPH. Additionally, video footage reportedly shows Mackley typing on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

The visor of his truck was also in a downward position at the time of the crash, allegedly attempting to block the view of the camera. According to police, the weather conditions did not require the visor to be down, indicating that Mackley was purposely trying to hide the fact that he was using his phone from the view of the camera.

As a result of the impact, Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 3:50 p.m.