York Springs man dies in Cumberland County crash

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of York Road and Myers Road in Monroe Township, police said.

Matthew McCorkel, 32, of York Springs, was found dead at the scene of the crash by responding troopers. His vehicle, a Nissan Frontier, had been traveling east on York Road when it crossed into the opposing lane, left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest after striking a fence.