x
Early morning I-83 crash in Dauphin County, 1 dead

State Police were dispatched to I-83 northbound, exit 51A to investigate a reported crash at 9:53 a.m.
Upon arrival, it was discovered the car traveled off the right shoulder at a suspected high rate of speed when the driver lost control.

The car then skid through the grass, before becoming airborne three times and coming to a stop on the grassy shoulder of the 51A ramp.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and identified the victim as Gabriel Frederick, 22, of Lancaster County.

