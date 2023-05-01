Early morning I-83 crash in Dauphin County, 1 dead

State Police were dispatched to I-83 northbound, exit 51A to investigate a reported crash at 9:53 a.m.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the car traveled off the right shoulder at a suspected high rate of speed when the driver lost control.

The car then skid through the grass, before becoming airborne three times and coming to a stop on the grassy shoulder of the 51A ramp.