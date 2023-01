According to Carrol Township Police, all access points to Route 15 Southbound will be closed while police investigate a deadly crash in Adams County.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash in Adams County has temporarily closed Route 15 South.

According to Carrol Township Police, all access points to Route 15 Southbound will be closed while police investigate a deadly crash in Adams County.

Police say that Route 15 South at Old Mill and Baltimore Streets, as well as Mountain Road and Range End Road are closed until further notice.