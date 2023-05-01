York County man dies 12 weeks after single-vehicle crash

Timothy Billman, 65, from Dover Township, passed away at Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation on Saturday, April 29, according to the York County Coroner.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man passed away from his injuries 12 weeks after a single-vehicle crash.

Timothy Billman, 65, from Dover Township, passed away at Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation on Saturday, April 29, according to the York County Coroner.

Police reports state that Billman was involved in a crash on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5:10 p.m. He was reportedly driving in the area of Admire Road and S. Salem Church Road when his car clipped a telephone pole and crashed into a tree head-on.

Billman was transported to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment. He was eventually released to Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation for rehab therapy but returned to WellSpan for sepsis.