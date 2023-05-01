x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

York County man dies 12 weeks after single-vehicle crash

Timothy Billman, 65, from Dover Township, passed away at Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation on Saturday, April 29, according to the York County Coroner.
York County Coroner’s Office

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man passed away from his injuries 12 weeks after a single-vehicle crash. 

Timothy Billman, 65, from Dover Township, passed away at Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation on Saturday, April 29, according to the York County Coroner. 

Police reports state that Billman was involved in a crash on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5:10 p.m. He was reportedly driving in the area of Admire Road and S. Salem Church Road when his car clipped a telephone pole and crashed into a tree head-on. 

Billman was transported to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment. He was eventually released to Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation for rehab therapy but returned to WellSpan for sepsis. 

After additional treatment and another readmission to WellSpan, Billman passed away from sepsis due to complications following his injuries, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources shares plans to propose new outdoor recreation office

Before You Leave, Check This Out