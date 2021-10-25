Police: Suspect arrested in alleged armed robbery of York-area Dollar General store

York Area Regional Police arrested a suspect accused of committing the robbery Sunday night at the store, located on the 2100 block of S. Queen Street.

YORK, Pa. — York Area Regional Police announced Monday they arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a Dollar General Store in York.

The robbery occurred around 7:08 p.m. on the 2100 block of S. Queen Street, police say. The suspect, whom police did not identify, is accused of displaying a handgun and demanding cash.

According to police, the description of the suspect provided by witnesses to York County Control was similar to the description of a suspect from a previous robbery. The information was broadcast to nearby jurisdictions, and an officer from the Southern Regional Police Department recognized it as the potential description of a suspect located in Shrewsbury.

York Area Regional Police responded to the location the officer provided and found the suspect, confirmed his identity, and took him into custody for suspicion of armed robbery.