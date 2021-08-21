Armed robbery at Dauphin County store by masked suspect

A witness told police they saw the suspect fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An armed masked man robbed a convenience store in Dauphin County on Friday night, according to police.

Officers from the Lower Paxton Township Police Department were dispatched to the Quick In-&-Out store on the 4600 block of Locust Lane just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 for an armed robbery.

The suspect, caught on surveillance, was wearing a mask and was armed with a dark-colored semi-automatic gun during the robbery.

