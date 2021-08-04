Police: Suspect in December 2020 armed robbery of Shrewsbury Rite Aid committed similar crimes in 4 states

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — A suspect accused of robbing a Rite Aid Pharmacy in York County late last year was captured last month in Baltimore, according to Southern York Regional Police.

He is accused of robbing the Rite Aid in Shrewsbury on Dec. 21, 2020. An investigation of the incident by Southern Regional Police and the FBI led to a federal indictment against Gwaltney, who is accused of robbing several other pharmacies in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey, according to police.