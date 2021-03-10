Police searching for man in connection to armed robbery at Mechanicsburg Rutter's

The robbery occurred at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the Rutter's on the 700 block of West Main Street.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Police are searching for a man after an armed robbery in a Cumberland County Rutter's.

The robbery took place around 5 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the Rutter's on the 700 block of West Main Street in Mechanicsburg.

The man, who was wearing bright red sneakers, walked around the store before bringing an item up to the counter, where he then pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The cashier gave the robber an undetermined amount of money, at which point the man left, driving away in a silver sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the department at 717-691-3300.