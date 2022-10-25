Police searching for suspect in animal cruelty case of abandoned and severely injured dog

Rocky has wounds on his right cheek, right ear, and lower chin. Initial medical examination point towards a gun shot wound.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township Police are investigating an animal cruelty case involving an abandoned dog.

On Oct. 22 at 5:30 a.m., police rescued a severely injured tan, pitbull mix along North Front Street, in the area of Miller Lane in Susquehanna Township.

He was transported to Shores Veterinary Emergency Center and treated for his injuries.

The dog, now affectionately named "Rocky" due to his will to fight and live through a traumatic event, is now in stable condition.

At this time, police do not know what happened to Rocky or who his owner is. According to officers, he has wounds on his right cheek, right ear, and lower chin. Initial medical examination points towards a gunshot wound.

The attached images show some of Rocky's wounds.

Police are asking for the help of the public with this investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Corporal Lee A. Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or LTarasi@susquehannatwp.com with any information.