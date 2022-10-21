Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing Dauphin County juvenile

Emercyn Hope Winfindale, 16, from Hummelstown, was last seen at her home at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Emercyn Hope Winfindale, 16, from Hummelstown, was last seen at her home at around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Winfindale is described as 5'8" tall with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Members of the Troop H—Harrisburg Station are continuing efforts to locate Winfindale at this time. Any person with knowledge of her whereabouts or location has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7500.