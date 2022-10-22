Bark for Life raises money for the American Cancer Society

Dogs and their owners gathered at Indian Echo Caverns to raise money for cancer patients and caregivers.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The American Cancer Society (ACS) welcomed humans and their dogs to the fifth annual Hershey Harrisburg Bark for Life on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event highlights how beneficial the caregiving qualities of canine companions can be to people battling cancer.

“Caregivers and survivors definitely need four-legged friends whether they be cats, dogs, birds,” Jim Anderson, chair of Bark for Life Hershey Harrisburg, said.

Bark for Life is also a fundraiser. All purchases from vendors are donated to ACS.

"To see our community come out together and help support each other—that’s what gives me the drive to figure out how to make this event bigger and better and to see all the smiles on their faces and to definitely see the dogs participate," Anderson said.

This year, the organization hoped to raise $5,000. According to their website, they were less than $500 away from their goal shortly after the event ended.

Over 100 people and their dogs came out to support the cause.

There is another Bark for Life event tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 23. The fundraiser will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center and Fairgrounds located at 80 Rocherty Road in Lebanon.