Efforts to stop illegal trash dumping ramp up in Harrisburg, other parts of Dauphin County

The city and county are working together to hire two new environmental enforcement officers that will work with the district attorney to prosecute offenders.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a problem plaguing the city of Harrisburg—illegal trash dumping.

“It’s a literal and figurative stain on our community and our neighborhoods," said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams.

Dauphin County commissioners say the issue goes beyond city limits, affecting many other towns in the county.

Most recently, they say an unidentified person(s) illegally dumped two truckloads of roofing materials on a field owned by the Steelton-Highspire School District.

“It’s a shameful and disrespectful act to people, to residents’ property, to our towns and city, and to the county," said Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries.

This summer, cameras were installed at high-volume dump sites in Harrisburg. While authorities say it has helped, the litter continues to pile up.

"You've had enough, we've had enough," added Commissioner Pries. "We're taking action starting today."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Williams and the Board of Commissioners announced the city and county are teaming up to hire two environmental enforcement officers.

The new positions are designed to tackle illegal dumping mitigation and enforcement.

The officers will be tasked with issuing warnings and citations, testifying in court, working with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, doing surveillances, visiting dump sites and disposal facilities around the county, as well as helping with private haulers, businesses, and resident concerns.

One EEO, Pete Baltimore, will focus solely on efforts in the City of Harrisburg. He was introduced at Tuesday's press conference.

Previously, Baltimore was Dauphin County's EEO. Before that, he was a Pennsylvania State Police corporal, with an emphasis on forensic investigations.

The cost of Baltimore's position will be split evenly between the city and the county.

According to Dauphin County commissioners, a second EEO position will be created in November.

That officer will be funded completely by Dauphin County and will oversee all other municipalities.

Both officers will work with the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office to prosecute offenders.

“We’re able to use anonymous tips because [they're] going to prove these forensically and we’re going to identify the people committing these crimes," said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Chardo says penalties for illegal dumping can range anywhere from summary charges to felony offenses.

“It’s the eyes and ears of the community that are going to be the most helpful in moving this forward," said Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick III.

City and county leaders say, with the community's help, they hope to achieve their ultimate goal of lessening the financial burden on residents.

“It’s the illegal dumping itself, it’s the cleaning up, it’s the incinerator bill, everything that’s involved is costing the taxpayers," said Dave West, public works director for the City of Harrisburg. "That’s why we need the taxpayers’ help.”