Police investigating death of Lancaster County woman

Police found 65-year-old during a welfare check in New Holland on Sept. 1st.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the New Holland Borough Police Department are investigating the death of a New Holland woman after discovering her body around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say they found the body of Nora Sanchez, 65, during a welfare check on September 1st at the 300 block of East Main Street in New Holland.

While the official autopsy results haven't been released, police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case can call the New Holland Borough Police Department at 717-354-4647.