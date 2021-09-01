Lancaster woman charged with assaulting child she was babysitting

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged with assaulting a child she was babysitting, police said Wednesday.
Kayla Tucker, 32, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault on a child less than six years of age and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Lancaster Police.
The alleged incident occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of North Plum Street, according to police.
Police say officers were dispatched to a home on the block for a report of a child that was barely conscious and having difficulty breathing.
The three-month-old child was initially transported to a local hospital for treatment before being airlifted to a second hospital in the region by helicopter. The victim remains in critical condition, according to police.
After an investigation, police charged Tucker, who they say is not related to the child but was providing childcare at the time of the incident.