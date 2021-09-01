Lancaster woman charged with assaulting child she was babysitting

Kayla Tucker, 32, is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the incident, which occurred Monday. The victim is 3-months-old.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged with assaulting a child she was babysitting, police said Wednesday.

Kayla Tucker, 32, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault on a child less than six years of age and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Lancaster Police.

The alleged incident occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of North Plum Street, according to police.

Police say officers were dispatched to a home on the block for a report of a child that was barely conscious and having difficulty breathing.

The three-month-old child was initially transported to a local hospital for treatment before being airlifted to a second hospital in the region by helicopter. The victim remains in critical condition, according to police.