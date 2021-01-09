Lancaster man dead after assault by man with knife and pepper spray

The death came Wednesday morning in Lancaster after an argument led the man being taken to the hospital for wounds to his head.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is dead after a man with a knife and a can of pepper spray attacked him on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 500 block of Pearl Street in Lancaster.

Police tell us Brandon Schweers, 36, had visible injuries to his head and knees, and complained of pain and difficulty breathing.

Police say they eventually located the suspect Aaron Robertson, 33, who told them Schweers was sitting on his porch when they got into an argument which led to a physical fight.

Schweers' girlfriend told police she heard her dogs barking and looked out to see Schweers on his back in a defensive position and a man named "Aaron" on top of him, near Schweer's head.

Police say Robertson admitted to bringing a knife and pepper spray to the confrontation with Schweer, where the victim was struck on the head multiple times.

After police arrived, Schweer was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Robertson on aggravated and simple assault charges.