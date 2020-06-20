Police: Florida man arrested in Lancaster County after admitting being part of a scam organization

Thibou tried to retrieve a package containing a large sum of money from a local business which police later learned was scammed from a victim in California.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested a Florida man in East Earl Township after he admitted to being part of a country-wide scam organization.

On June 18, police were dispatched to a business after a package containing a large sum of money was delivered to their address. The package was addressed to the business but listed a fraudulent business name.

When officers arrived they took the package and left.

A short time later, police say the business called them again to report a man who was there to retrieve the package that was already in possession of the police.

Police returned to the business and questioned the man about the package. According to officers, the man initially gave them an alias but eventually admitted his name was Everette Thibou.

Police say they discovered the money was scammed from a victim in California for "computer repairs" and Thibou admitted he was part of a larger organization that perpetuates scams on victims from around the country.