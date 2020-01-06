Police: Franklin County man scammed out of $11,500

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating after an elderly Franklin County man was scammed out of $11,500 by an unknown suspect last month.
The victim, a 76-year-old resident of St. Thomas Township, was duped into purchasing and sending gift cards to an unknown destination on May 1 in Chambersburg, police say.
The victim was promised a $65,000 grant if he bought and sent the cards, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161.
RELATED: Police: PP&L phone scam alert
RELATED: Police: Woman scammed in Highspire out of $2,000 worth of debit cards by Publishers Clearing House perpetrator
RELATED: How to spot the red flags of a scam