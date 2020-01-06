Police: Franklin County man scammed out of $11,500

State Police say the 76-year-old victim was duped into buying and sending gift cards to an unknown destination by scammers who promised him a $65,000 grant.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating after an elderly Franklin County man was scammed out of $11,500 by an unknown suspect last month.

The victim, a 76-year-old resident of St. Thomas Township, was duped into purchasing and sending gift cards to an unknown destination on May 1 in Chambersburg, police say.

The victim was promised a $65,000 grant if he bought and sent the cards, according to police.