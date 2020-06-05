Scam: Caller claims to be Police, demands money for unpaid tickets

Multiple incidents were reported this week to police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office says a scammer is calling people pretending to be a police officer and demanding money for unpaid tickets.

Multiple incidents were reported this week to police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. In one incident, a woman received a call from a person who claimed to be Lt. Riggs with “Lancaster County Police.” (There is no such department. There is a Chief Deputy Riggs with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.)

The caller is reportedly asking targets for payment in exchange for unpaid dues regarding citations/tickets. No one is believed to have lost money to the scam, so far. However, anyone who received such a call should contact their local police department. Anyone owing fine or payment on a ticket or citation, would not be contacted and asked for payment in such a manner.