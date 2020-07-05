Police: New Jersey woman paid with more than $700 in counterfeit money at Lancaster County Walmart

Jones is awaiting extradition back to Lancaster County where she is facing multiple charges.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a New Jersey woman has been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for more than $700 in items from Walmart on Fruitville Pike.

Lakeisha Jones was arrested in New Jersey on May 6, by Bordentown Township Police, and was taken to Burlington County Jail, New Jersey where she is awaiting extradition back to Lancaster County.

Police say, Jones, 33, and an unknown accomplice conspired to purchase $741.73 worth of merchandise from Walmart using $760 in counterfeit money. Jones and her accomplice got $18.27 in change at the end of the transaction.